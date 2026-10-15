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Ravens' Devontez Walker talks touchdown and facing an old friend | Purple Playbook

This week on Purple Playbook, taped live at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Sports Director Alex Glaze, 2-time Super Bowl Champion Torrey Smith, and Rick Ritter are joined by Ravens wide receiver Tez Walker. The crew talks about Tez’s big touchdown against the Falcons and the thrilling overtime win. Tez takes us inside the receiver room as the team gets ready to welcome back Ja’Kobi Lane. Great insight, laughs and energy from the crew and crowd at Jimmy’s! #Ravens #RavensFlock #LamarJackson #TezWalker #TorreySmith #NFL #BaltimoreRavens #JimmysFamousSeafood
47m ago (21:55)
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