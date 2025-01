Rainy, breezy Friday in Maryland Expect periods of rain across the area throughout the day. A gusty breeze will develop this afternoon. Expect a gloomy Friday with an overcast sky with periods of drizzle, mist, and some rain. Once the rain develops across many of our neighborhoods, it will be here to stay through the evening hours. Morning temperatures will be chilly and raw in the lower to middle 40s, but temperatures should climb into the lower 50s this afternoon.