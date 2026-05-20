NAMI Baltimore tests our anchors’ knowledge about Mental Health Myths | WJZ AT 9 May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore is busy helping to improve the lives of individuals living with mental health conditions, their families, and communities. We’re joined today by Executive Director Kerry Graves to learn about the nonprofit and its upcoming events that are designed to connect people to resources, reduce stigma around mental illness, and give individuals and families a clear place to start.