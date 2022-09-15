Watch CBS News

Mosby back in court Thursday after trial delayed

The federal trial of Baltimore City state's attorney Marilyn Mosby will not begin as scheduled next week. Judge Lydia K. Griggsby said she ordered the postponement "with regret" after a dispute over expert witness testimony.
