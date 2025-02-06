More winter weather expected this weekend in Maryland Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night in Maryland, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy areas of dense fog may develop, so exercise caution if you're driving. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with breezy conditions. High temperatures will reach near 50 degrees, with northwesterly winds gusting over 20 mph in the afternoon. Friday night will be colder, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Clouds will increase overnight, leading to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday.