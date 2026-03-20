Maxx Crosby Trade Fallout, Madubuike Comeback? | Purple Playbook The fallout from the failed Maxx Crosby trade continues. On this episode of Purple Playbook, two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith and WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze react to Crosby opening up about his experience in Baltimore on his podcast after the deal fell through. What really happened behind the scenes? Plus, former Ravens WR Marquise Brown reveals he nearly returned to Baltimore before ultimately signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. Did the Ravens miss a key opportunity? What type of receiver are the Ravens missing? And after a season-ending neck injury, Nnamdi Madubuike has fans talking after posting a new workout video. Is a comeback on the horizon, or is it too soon to tell?