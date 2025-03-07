Watch CBS News

Maryland sees breezy Friday, warmer week ahead

Breezy conditions will continue Friday, though it will not be as windy as Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will range from the low to mid-50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures like these are typical for early March.
