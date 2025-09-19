Isaiah Likely breaks silence after foot surgery | Purple Playbook This week on Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze, Rick Ritter, and 2x Super Bowl Champion Torrey Smith are joined by Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely. This is Likely's first interview since undergoing surgery in August to repair a broken bone in his foot. Likely opens up about his recovery, when fans can expect to see him back on the field, and his perspective on the Ravens’ 2025 season through the first two weeks. Watch now, join the conversation in the comments, and make sure to subscribe so you never miss a new episode of Purple Playbook! #Ravens #BaltimoreRavens #NFL #IsaiahLikely #LamarJackson #Lions