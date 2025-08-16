Latest
U.S.
Trump-Putin Meeting
Hurricane Erin
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
Crime
Space
Sports
Brand Studio
Local News
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
Live
CBS News 24/7
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
48 Hours
60 Minutes
Shows
48 Hours
60 Minutes
America Decides
CBS Evening News
CBS Mornings
CBS Morning News
CBS Reports
CBS Saturday Morning
The Daily Report
The Dish
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
The Takeout
The Uplift
CBS News Investigates
CBS News Confirmed
CBS Village
Podcasts
Newsletters
Download Our App
CBS News Team
Executive Team
Brand Studio
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
RSS Feeds
Davos Interviews
A Moment With...
Innovators & Disruptors
Economy 4.0
Baltimore
|
News
Weather
Sports
Video
On WJZ
Local
Maryland
Best of
WJZ at 9
Politics
Consumer
Business
Health
Entertainment
First Alert Weather
Radar & Maps
Closings/Delays
Weather Watchers
All Sports
CBS Sports HQ
Ravens
Orioles
Terps
College Sports
Horse Racing
Golf
Odds
WJZ at 9
Community MVP
Volunteer with WJZ
WJZ and the Baltimore Banner
HealthyMD
WJZ Investigates
AFRAM
Black History Month
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Share A News Tip
Links & Numbers
Nominate An MVP
Advertise With Us
Download The App
Watch CBS News
Hot summer weather, some spotty storms in Maryland this weekend
Maryland will see some spotty storms this weekend amid hot and humid weather.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue