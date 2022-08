Advertise With Us

About Us

Best Of

Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Nykayla Strawder accidentally on the family's front porch Saturday night in Edmondson Village.

Family, friends attend vigil for slain 15-year-old girl Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Nykayla Strawder accidentally on the family's front porch Saturday night in Edmondson Village.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On