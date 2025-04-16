Watch CBS News

Chilly Wednesday in Maryland

Wednesday will be the chilliest day of the week. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 50s through the day. It'll be another brisk, however dry, day. If you're heading to the Baltimore Orioles home game Wednesday evening, layer up.
