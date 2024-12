Calm now, but eventually wet and warmer weather on the way for Maryland Normal highs for late December are in the mid-40s and normally you'd expect low temperatures in the upper 20s. We are seeing guidance suggesting highs in *at least* the 50s starting this weekend. And overnight lows near our average daytime high most days. And there is more good news. Those temperatures will come with showers Saturday, Sunday, and into Monday. That is rain we still really need.