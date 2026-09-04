Bold predictions for 2026 Ravens | Purple Playbook The regular season is here, and it’s time to make some bold predictions for the Baltimore Ravens. On this week’s Purple Playbook, two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith and WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze turn the page to the 2026 NFL season and break down what’s ahead for the Ravens. Is this finally the year Baltimore gets over the hump and makes a serious run at the Super Bowl? Torrey shares his take on the Ravens’ championship chances, while Alex and Torrey make their bold predictions for the 2026 Ravens season. #Ravens #RavensFlock #NFL #LamarJackson