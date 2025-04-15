Watch CBS News

Blustery weather returns to Maryland Tuesday

Blustery weather returns Tuesday. A few additional rain showers are possible through the day. Winds gust up to 40 MPH as temperatures peak in the low to mid-60s. Windy conditions linger through the Baltimore Orioles home game.
