Baltimore legend Tavon Austin talks retirement, legacy and inspiring a Ravens Rookie Tavon Austin sits down with WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze for his first local interview since announcing his retirement from the NFL. It is an exclusive you won't see anywhere else. The Baltimore native, Dunbar High School legend and former first-round pick opens up about walking away from football, his unforgettable high school career and what legacy means to him. Austin also reacts to comments from Ravens rookie Lajohntay Wester, who says Austin is one of the players he grew up watching and admiring.