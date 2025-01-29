Alert Day in Maryland Wednesday for strong winds through the evening We have issued a WJZ First Alert Weather Day due to strong wind gusts expected across the region through the evening hours. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for a large portion of Maryland, while Allegany and Washington counties are under a HIGH WIND WARNING through later this evening. Winds will gust out of the west-northwest at 20 to 30 mph, with higher gusts up to 55 mph possible in the advisory area and up to 65 mph in the high wind warning area and higher elevations of Western Maryland.