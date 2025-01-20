Alert Day as parts of Maryland see coldest temperatures in years The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for dangerous cold and bitter & brutal wind chills Monday through Thursday. Expect partly cloudy skies on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with high temperatures in the low to mid-20s across the region. Wind chill values will range from the single digits to the teens throughout the day. The gusty winds will make the wind chills painful. They will actually drop this afternoon, which is normally the warmest part of the day.