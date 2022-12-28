Miana Massey joined the WJZ news team in December 2022. She anchors weekend mornings and reports weekdays.

As a Baltimore native, Miana is excited to be back home and to serve as an ambassador for the local community. She produces unique stories that shatter perceptions and push boundaries. Miana believes it is her duty to not only produce stories of truth and accuracy but of relevancy.

Her passion for broadcast news developed after witnessing the media's immense power to shape, develop, and drive stories during the aftermath of Freddie Gray's death in April 2015. From a young age, Miana felt a responsibility to make sure all communities were fairly represented.

Prior to joining WJZ, Miana worked in Cincinnati, Ohio as a general assignment reporter. She started her career as a multimedia journalist in Fort Myers, Florida.

Miana attended Garrison Forest School in Owings Mills then graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor's degree in communications. Miana is also a proud member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

When Miana's not reporting the news, she enjoys hanging out with family and friends, going to the movies, baking, traveling and spoken word.

Email her at Miana.Massey@Paramount.com

You can follow Miana on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram