Caroline Foreback joined WJZ in November 2022, and she is thrilled to be reporting in her home state of Maryland for the station she grew up watching.

After graduating from West Virginia University in 2018, she began her journalism career in southern West Virginia reporting for WVNS 59 News. Then she went up to northeastern Pennsylvania where she became the lead nightside and investigative reporter at WBRE/WYOU.

While in Pennsylvania, Caroline's extensive reporting on a local missing woman led her to an exclusive jailhouse interview with international serial killer, Harold David Haulman III. She created a three-part special called "Tracking a Killer: Harold David Haulman III" which received the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters award for outstanding investigative report in the spring of 2022.

Caroline is from Crofton, Maryland and graduated from South River High School. When she's not reporting, Caroline loves to be out and about in Annapolis. She loves the outdoors and being on the water. She enjoys hiking, group fitness classes, and playing with her rescue dog, Barbie.