"Zero" tolerance for harassment after Maryland election worker was followed, election official says

Election worker followed, state board says zero tolerance for harassment

Election worker followed, state board says zero tolerance for harassment

Election worker followed, state board says zero tolerance for harassment

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Board of Elections says there is "zero tolerance" for harassment or threats against election workers after one was followed in Carroll County on Wednesday.

The election worker reported being followed, creating an "unsettling situation," while checking a ballot drop box. The election official has sought a peace order against the person.

"I have an absolute ZERO tolerance for harassment or making threats against election officials," State Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis said in a social media post. "They have the highest level of integrity & need to do their mission in a safe environment."

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said the election worker had been followed by a "poll watcher" from the polling center to the election office but there was not any contact made with the worker.

I have an absolute ZERO tolerance for harassment or making threats against election officials. They have the highest level of integrity & need to do their mission in a safe environment. TY to @GovWesMoore for increasing our protections. It’s shameful an incident has occurred — Jared DeMarinis (@JaredDeMarinis) October 31, 2024

The poll watcher told deputies they followed the worker to ensure the ballots that had been dropped off were taken to the election office. That individual was told to refrain from any actions that would be harassing or intimidating.

"The election official filed a report with my office when a poll watcher followed her back to elections HQ at the end of the night to make sure ballots were being dropped appropriately," Carroll County Sheriff James DeWees said. "The election judge felt intimidated by the incident. We warned the individual and she no longer is at the early voting site."

DeMarinis pointed out that a new law beefs up penalties for threats against election officials.

"When questioning turns to harassment or threatening behavior against election officials, a stand must occur. I applaud the election official for making that stand," DeMarinis said. "I want to thank the General Assembly and Governor Moore for the passage of the Protection of the Election Officials Act earlier this year. That proactive measure brought comfort to our community, knowing that they understand and support our mission."

The Protection of the Election Officials Act prohibits a person from knowingly and willfully making a threat to harm an election official or an immediate family member of an election official because of the election official's role in administering the election process.

A person who violates the Act is subject to imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding $2,500, or both.