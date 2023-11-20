Zack Britton, former Orioles closer, announces retirement

BALTIMORE -- Zack Britton, the dominant left-handed closer who received two All-Star nods with the Orioles in the 2010s, has announced his retirement, according to The Athletic. Britton, 35, last pitched for the Yankees in 2022.

In his interview with The Athletic, Britton cited mounting injuries and his desire to spend more time with his wife and four kids as his reason for retirement.

"There's a lot of talented guys who don't get to play for 12 years," he told The Athletic. "So I'm very grateful for that. It was the journey, honestly, that was special. I was never great at being good at two things and now it's time to be all-in on my family."

Read the full story at The Baltimore Banner.