YouthWorks launches thousands of jobs for young Baltimoreans, shows growth in recent years

BALTIMORE-- Thousands of Baltimore-area teenagers and young adults are starting jobs across the city through YouthWorks, a program managed by the Mayor's Office of Employment Development, the office announced Monday.

Now in its 51st year, the program offers residents ages 14 to 21 a chance at summer employment. The paid five-week experience brings hands-on experience at companies like HeartSmiles, Code in the Schools and the Baltimore Orioles.

"YouthWorks offers the next generation an opportunity to forge meaningful connections and gain critical workforce skills needed for their futures," said MacKenzie Garvin, director of the Baltimore City Mayor's Office of Employment Development. "Thank you to all of the families, youth, funders and employer partners who have made this summer possible."

The program is offering thousands more jobs than in recent years. This year, Youthworks offered over 10,000 jobs, compared to 7,890 last year, and 6,700 in 2022. It was not immediately clear how many applicants accepted the offers this year.

In 2024, jobs were offered at more than 750 employers, compared to less than 600 last year.

"As we kickoff another year of Youthworks, I'm reminded of the life changing impact that this program has had on Baltimore's young people for more than half a century," Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. "I'm excited for each of these young Baltimoreans to take on a rewarding job this summer, earn some money, and potentially explore their future career options."

The application period ran from January to mid-March, and summer jobs run from July 8 to August 9.

