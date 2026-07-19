Young shines over 7 innings as the Baltimore Orioles stretch win streak to 7 with a 5-2 win

Brandon Young allowed one run over seven innings, Coby Mayo homered, and the Baltimore Orioles extended their season-best winning streak to seven games by beating the Houston Astros 5-2 on Sunday.

The streak is the Orioles' longest since 2023.

Young (8-2) allowed five hits and one walk while striking out seven, which is one less than his season high. Yordan Alvarez's third-inning RBI double accounted for the only run he allowed.

With Young out of the game, Rico Garcia allowed a solo home run to Jose Altuve in the eighth inning. Grant Wolfram pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first major league save.

Gunnar Henderson gave Baltimore the lead with a third-inning RBI single. He made it 2-0 later in the frame when he stole home on a double steal.

The Orioles finished with a season-high four stolen bases.

Leody Taveras increased Baltimore's lead to 4-1 with a broken bat, two-run single in the fifth inning.

Mayo added his solo homer in the sixth.

Dylan Beavers was 2 for 4 with a double.

Orioles' catcher Samuel Basallo left the game in the second inning due to right shoulder discomfort.

Houston starter Hunter Brown (1-1) allowed four runs on three hits over 4 2/3 innings. He issued a career-high six walks and hit two batters.

Astros pitching combined for seven walks and four hit batters.

Houston has lost four straight games and seven of its last nine.

Up next

Astros RHP Ronel Blanco makes his season debut against Marlins RHP Janson Junk (4-5 4.57 ERA) in the first game of a three-game series Monday night in Houston.

Orioles RHP Shane Baz (4-9, 4.19) starts against Red Sox LHP Payton Tolle (5-6, 3.11) in the first game of a three-game series Monday night in Boston.