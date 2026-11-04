Would-be thief to Baltimore bartender: "I don't think you understand this is a robbery"

Baltimore Police are investigating after two people attempted to rob a restaurant in Southeast Baltimore while customers were being served.

Officers responded to Patterson Public House on East Baltimore Street Sunday night in reference to an unarmed robbery. No injuries or damage were reported. Police have not made any arrests and Baltimore City robbery detectives are investigating the incident.

"It wasn't an armed robbery," said restaurant owner Scott Lanphear. "It was really just sort of an emotional toll that it took on everybody."

Lanphear said two people showed up to Patterson Public House and sat at the end of the bar. One of them appeared to distract the server while the other demanded money from the bartender.

"Felt like a scam," he said. "'Oh, I'll give you my Venmo, you give me the cash from the register.'"

He said the bartender said no.

"Then the gentleman said, 'Well, I don't think you understand this is a robbery. So, give me the money from the register,'" Lanphear said.

The bartender said no again but the man was persistent, asking questions on how to access the register. Eventually, he and another person ran off. During that time, the business was still open with customers inside.

"They were so quiet," Lanphear said. "I don't even know if the guests or a handful of guests at the bar, I don't think they noticed that anything had gone wrong."

It comes as other small businesses have experienced break-ins recently. On Wednesday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott noted the city has seen a 26% reduction in commercial robberies this year.

"We're going to continue to focus on through BDC (Baltimore Development Corporation) and others on how to support the small businesses in the city of Baltimore," Mayor Scott said. "They are the backbone of our economy."