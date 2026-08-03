Worker dies after being struck by equipment at Port of Baltimore terminal

A worker at the Port of Baltimore died Monday morning after being struck by a piece of equipment while on the job at the Dundalk Marine Terminal, according to Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. for a reported workplace incident. Police attempted life-saving measures before the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MDTA Police said investigators are investigating the incident.

"The thoughts of the MDTA Police are with the victim and his family," the agency said.