$22 million renovation project will reimagine Baltimore County's Woodlawn branch library

The Baltimore County Public Library's Woodlawn branch will undergo a $22 million renovation to expand and modernize the facility.

The library, located at 1811 Woodlawn Drive, will close on Friday, Sept. 26. A temporary library will open at 6660 Security Boulevard on October 6 and offer basic services like borrowing material, computers and study spaces during the renovation project.

The renovation project aims to expand the library to 35,000 square feet by taking over the bottom floor of the building, which previously housed the Department of Health.

The project will also add a digital media lab, a recording studio and a cafe. Areas for adults, teens, tweens and children will be established, along with study and homework areas.

Storyville, the library's engaging learning center that takes the shape of a child-sized village, will also get a refresh during the project.

"Specialized spaces for children, teens and adults, along with a café and community rooms, will make the reimagined branch Woodlawn's destination to explore, learn, create and connect," said Baltimore County Public Library CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine.

The project is being funded by the Baltimore County Government. The Storyville upgrades will be funded through a grant from the Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library.

"Offering residents a modern library experience will bring even more opportunities to learn, study, explore and build connections with neighbors," said County Executive Kathy Klausmeier.

The Baltimore County Public Library has 18 other branches. Find more information here. The Rosedale branch also has a Storyville center that will remain open during the renovation.