Student injured during fight at Woodlawn High School, 1 day after gun found on campus

For a second day in a row, students were arrested after a fight broke out Thursday at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore County.

Four students got into a physical altercation Thursday morning, sending one student to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to a message shared with parents and guardians.

School Resource Officers broke up the fight, and the other three students involved were arrested, the message said.

"This was an isolated incident, and there were no weapons involved," the message continued. "During this time, we activated our pass restriction protocol and kept students in their classrooms."

Woodlawn High School Principal Yalonda Booker said the students involved will face consequences in accordance with the school's handbook.

"I want to be clear that fights and reckless and dangerous behaviors will not be tolerated at Woodlawn High School," she added. "I want you to be assured that the safety of our students is our top priority."

The fight came just one day after another altercation involving two students. One was found to be in possession of a loaded gun.

Officers confiscated the weapon, and the student was arrested.

"No weapon was discharged, and no student was injured during the incident," the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. "The investigation remains ongoing."

School officials asked parents to speak with their children "about the importance of making safe choices and reporting any safety concerns to a trusted adult right away."

Baltimore County Public Schools do not have metal detectors, but the system utilizes a gun detection program called Omnilert.