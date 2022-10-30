Woman killed, three others injured in fatal collision
Ellicott City -- A woman is dead and three others are injured after a fatal car collision in Ellicott City on Saturday night, according to Howard County Police.
Around 11:44 p.m. on October 29, a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching Route 29 when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane.
A woman passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and another passenger of the Toyota, a man and a woman, were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.
The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet, a man, was transported to Howard County General Hospital with non-life threatening injures.
Rogers Avenue in the area of Route 29 was closed for approximately five hours overnight.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
for more features.