Woman killed, three others injured in fatal collision

Ellicott City -- A woman is dead and three others are injured after a fatal car collision in Ellicott City on Saturday night, according to Howard County Police.

Around 11:44 p.m. on October 29, a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching Route 29 when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane.

A woman passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and another passenger of the Toyota, a man and a woman, were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet, a man, was transported to Howard County General Hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Rogers Avenue in the area of Route 29 was closed for approximately five hours overnight.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.