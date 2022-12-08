Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed, minor injured after running red light, crashing into MTA bus in Lochearn

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A woman was killed and a minor was injured after running a red light and crashing into an MTA bus and a light pole Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.

The wreck happened around 8 p.m. in Lochearn when police say a 2008 Toyota Corolla failed to stop at a red light on Saint Luke's Lane and struck the bus before crashing into the light pole.

Police said 35-year-old Santos Funes died at the hospital, while a minor is expected to survive.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 4:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.