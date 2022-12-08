Woman killed, minor injured after running red light, crashing into MTA bus in Lochearn
BALTIMORE - A woman was killed and a minor was injured after running a red light and crashing into an MTA bus and a light pole Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.
The wreck happened around 8 p.m. in Lochearn when police say a 2008 Toyota Corolla failed to stop at a red light on Saint Luke's Lane and struck the bus before crashing into the light pole.
Police said 35-year-old Santos Funes died at the hospital, while a minor is expected to survive.
