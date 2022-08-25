Woman killed, man injured after being hit by car in Glen Burnie; driver accused of running from scene

BALTIMORE -- A woman was killed and a man is seriously injured after they were hit by a car Wednesday evening in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said.

The occupants of the vehicle involved initially ran from the scene, according to police, but later returned. The 19-year-old driver faces a slew of charges, including criminally negligent manslaughter and failure to remain at the scene.

Officers responded to the crash around 6:40 p.m. at Aquahart Road near Oakwood Road.

Investigators believe the victims were walking on the sidewalk when a car traveling east near the intersection lost control and jumped a curb and hit the pedestrians before coming to a rest in shrubbery.

Police said the three occupants of the car ran from the scene, but the two passengers returned immediately. The driver, identified as Austin Seagraves of Glen Burnie, returned to the scene later and was identified by multiple witnesses, police said.

The woman, identified as 22-year-old Arielle Starr Dryden-Bera of Glen Burnie, was pronounced dead on the scene. The man, who is 23, was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with what police called "significant injuries."

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash. Anyone with more information is asked to call 410-222-8573.