Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed in Northwest Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday morning news roundup: October 17, 2023
Your Tuesday morning news roundup: October 17, 2023 03:40

BALTIMORE -- A woman died after she was shot early Tuesday morning in Northwest Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the 3800 block of Hayward Avenue, where they found the victim shot multiple times. 

The woman, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 9:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.