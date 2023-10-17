Woman killed in Northwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A woman died after she was shot early Tuesday morning in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the 3800 block of Hayward Avenue, where they found the victim shot multiple times.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.