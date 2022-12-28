Woman in car with daughter, grandchild carjacked by two armed men in Hanover

BALTIMORE - A woman in a car with her daughter and grandchild was carjacked by two armed men Tuesday evening in Hanover.

Officers said the three were in a 2021 black Mercedes G Wagon when the went back a Dodge Charger in the roadway. Police said the driver of the Charger motioned for the driver to go around him.

When the woman parked in front of her home, she was rear-ended by the Charger. Then, police said two armed Black males dressed in dark clothing and masks got out of the Charger and demanded keys to the car.

Both cars then took off.

The woman's car was located in Washington, D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or 410-222-4700.