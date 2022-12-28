Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman in car with daughter, grandchild carjacked by two armed men in Hanover

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A woman in a car with her daughter and grandchild was carjacked by two armed men Tuesday evening in Hanover.

Officers said the three were in a 2021 black Mercedes G Wagon when the went back a Dodge Charger in the roadway. Police said the driver of the Charger motioned for the driver to go around him.

When the woman parked in front of her home, she was rear-ended by the Charger. Then,  police said two armed Black males dressed in dark clothing and masks got out of the Charger and demanded keys to the car.

Both cars then took off.

The woman's car was located in Washington, D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or 410-222-4700.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 12:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.