Woman hospitalized in Northeast Baltimore stabbing

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A woman was hospitalized after what police called a "serious cutting" overnight in Northeast Baltimore. 

Officers responded around 3 a.m. Tuesday to multiple calls about a victim in the 5300 block of Goodnow Road, where they found a woman stabbed multiple times, police said. 

The woman, who remains unidentified, was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in stable condition, police said. 

Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 9:37 AM EST

