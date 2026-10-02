Baltimore woman pleads guilty to stealing $70,000 and taking over home of 91-year-old godmother

A woman has pleaded guilty to stealing $70,000 and taking over the home of her 91-year-old godmother.

The defendant was identified as Shea Green, who pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft scheme and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, said a statement by the Baltimore City State's Attorney's office.

Green was sentenced to 10 years, suspending all time but served and three years of probation. The woman had been on home detention for 116 days prior to her trial date.

The defendant was also ordered to return full ownership of the victim's home after prosecutors said she coerced the victim into transferring the deed to Green in 2018.

In a statement on the plea, State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates said community members took the right action in helping the victim seek justice.

"The victim's neighbors recognized that something was wrong, spoke up, supported her, and helped ensure she could remain in the home and community she has known for so many years," Bates said. "Their vigilance and compassion were critical to bringing this crime to light and ultimately allowing us to hold this offender accountable in court."

Green admitted in court to stealing $70,000 from her 91-year-old godmother and assuming the responsibility of power of attorney over the victim, the statement said. This enabled her to empty the godmother's savings account within four months.

The godmother was a widowed, retired schoolteacher who had been diagnosed with dementia, State's Attorney's office said.

The crimes were first discovered when a neighbor found the victim at home with no food in the refrigerator and realized that she had not eaten all day. The community then came together to provide the woman with food and also assisted her in reporting possible fraud to her bank.

"Today, at 93 years old, the victim is thriving in the comfort of an assisted living residence and frequently revisits her home," the State's Attorney's office statement said.