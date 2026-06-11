Woman charged with murder after Baltimore DOT worker's death ruled a homicide

A woman who allegedly attacked a Baltimore Department of Transportation (DOT) worker is now facing second-degree murder charges after a medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Gregory Turnipseed, a 71-year-old transportation investigator with the Baltimore DOT, was beaten in October 2025 while on the job, reportedly over a parking dispute, according to investigators. He died from his injuries in November 2025.

Police now say charges against 49-year-old Kiannah Bonaparte have been upgraded.

Prosecutors said Bonaparte rejected a plea deal last week, so instead of assault charges, she has been charged with second-degree murder.

The alleged attack on the Baltimore DOT worker

Bonaparte and her daughter are accused of beating Turnipseed after a verbal dispute over a parking spot on Baltimore's St. Paul Street.

Charging documents say that Turnipseed was working when he walked up to a parked SUV and asked the driver, identified as Bonaparte, to move because another vehicle was waiting for the parking space.

Bonaparte's daughter, a 15-year-old at the time, got out of the vehicle and started punching Turnipseed in the face, charging documents said. As Turnipseed attempted to restrain the daughter, police said, Bonaparte got out of the vehicle and jumped on his back, which caused him to fall.

A woman who allegedly attacked a Baltimore Department of Transportation (DOT) worker is now facing second-degree murder charges after a medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. Photo by Gregory Turnipseed's family

During jail cell calls that were intercepted by investigators, Bonaparte claimed she didn't kick Turnipseed, but hit him with a stroller to get him off of her child, according to charging documents.

In another call, Bonaparte's daughter told someone she stomped on Turnipseed's head, according to charging documents. Investigators also said Bonaparte told someone that Turnipseed brought it upon himself by not minding his own business.

Turnipseed was taken to the hospital on October 17, 2025, and died more than a month later.

It's not clear if Bonaparte's daughter is facing any charges.

"It was a horrendous thing she did to a very nice, loving person, and justice would mean that she would meet the fate that she should for doing such a horrendous thing," said Deborah Carrington, who is related to Turnipseed.

DOT worker died a month after the attack

Despite his injuries, Turnipseed was able to text investigators a photograph of the vehicle's license plate registered to Bonaparte. He told police he took the photo before the suspects drove away.

Turnipseed returned to the hospital days after he was initially released and was diagnosed with a traumatic subdural hematoma, which required surgery.

He was released from the hospital on Nov. 4, 2025, but was taken to the hospital 20 days later after having speech and ambulatory difficulties and was found unresponsive, according to charging documents. He died on Nov. 26, 2025.

On June 3, a medical examiner ruled Turnipseed's death a homicide.

"He was loving, kind, supportive, just a great dad," said LaCheryl Turnipseed-White, a relative of Turnipseed. "I miss him."

Turnipseed's family said they are now putting their faith in the justice system.

"I just want justice," Carrington said. "Exactly, we want justice for our cousin, my cousin, her father. It's been very hard, very emotional. It was very emotional seeing Ms. Bonaparte. I trust the justice system, and we will get justice for my cousin."