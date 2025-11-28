Baltimore Department of Transportation employee dies after assault downtown

An employee with Baltimore's Department of Transportation (DOT) died a month after he was assaulted, according to city officials.

Gregory Turnipseed died on Nov. 26 after being injured during the incident on Oct. 17, according to police.

"Mr. Turnipseed was an exemplary public servant, a 14-year veteran of BCDOT working in the Traffic Division. He served Baltimore with dignity and integrity, and we will forever be grateful for his dedication to our city. We will continue wrapping our arms around his family and loved ones, holding them close in our hearts and prayers," Mayor Brandon Scott, Police Commissioner Richard Worley and DOT Director Veronica McBeth said in a joint statement Friday.

Assault in Baltimore

Police responded to the assault around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of St. Paul Street.

Officers spoke with Turnipseed, 71, who said he was walking when he saw a vehicle waiting for another to pull out of a parking space. Turnipseed told officers that he approached the parked vehicle and told the occupants that another car was waiting for them to leave.

A verbal exchange ensued, and two people got out of the vehicle and assaulted Turnipseed, officers said.

One of the suspects was a woman, and the other was a teen girl who appeared to be around 15 years old, according to police. Both of the suspects got back into the car and fled the scene.

Turnipseed sought medical attention after the assault. According to police, his condition got worse, and he was admitted to a hospital on Oct. 20 before he died.

Police arrested 49-year-old Kiannah Bonaparte on Nov. 19, and she was charged with assault.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges will be amended, police said.