Woman dies after she was struck by car in Essex

BALTIMORE - A 38-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car Wednesday in Essex.

Baltimore County Police said Candice Reihl died after she was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado on Route 702 at I-695.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene, police said.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Crash Team continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. 

First published on September 28, 2023 / 6:31 PM

