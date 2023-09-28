Woman dies after she was struck by car in Essex
BALTIMORE - A 38-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car Wednesday in Essex.
Baltimore County Police said Candice Reihl died after she was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado on Route 702 at I-695.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene, police said.
Detectives with the Baltimore County Crash Team continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
