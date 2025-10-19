Woman rescued and revived after Baltimore apartment fire, fire officials say

A woman was rescued from a burning apartment building and revived in Baltimore on Sunday, according to a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Diener Place, where a three-story building caught fire. The woman was removed from the fire and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The fire was controlled.

"(The firefighters) actions made all the difference," Baltimore City Fire spokesperson John Marsh said.

Maryland smoke alarm requirements

Maryland's state law requires that each sleeping area in a home have an automatic smoke alarm, which includes one and two-family homes, apartment buildings, dormitories, and hotels.

According to the state of Maryland, a smoke alarm must meet the following four requirements:

Installed to the satisfaction of the National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code

Listed and labeled by a nationally recognized testing laboratory to comply with Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 217, "Standard for safety for single and multiple station smoke alarms"

Able to sense visible or invisible particles of combustion

Able to sound an alarm that will warn people in the sleeping area

What to do if a fire starts?

According to the American Red Cross, here's what you should do if you are in a fire: