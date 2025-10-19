Woman rescued and revived after Baltimore apartment fire, fire officials say
A woman was rescued from a burning apartment building and revived in Baltimore on Sunday, according to a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Diener Place, where a three-story building caught fire. The woman was removed from the fire and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The fire was controlled.
"(The firefighters) actions made all the difference," Baltimore City Fire spokesperson John Marsh said.
Maryland smoke alarm requirements
Maryland's state law requires that each sleeping area in a home have an automatic smoke alarm, which includes one and two-family homes, apartment buildings, dormitories, and hotels.
According to the state of Maryland, a smoke alarm must meet the following four requirements:
- Installed to the satisfaction of the National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code
- Listed and labeled by a nationally recognized testing laboratory to comply with Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 217, "Standard for safety for single and multiple station smoke alarms"
- Able to sense visible or invisible particles of combustion
- Able to sound an alarm that will warn people in the sleeping area
What to do if a fire starts?
According to the American Red Cross, here's what you should do if you are in a fire:
- Learn how to use a fire extinguisher
- Get out of the building quickly, stay out, and immediately call 911.
- Scream "Fire!" several times and go outside right away. If there are elevators, use the stairs.
- Leave everything and get out of the building quickly. Save yourself.
- If closed doors or handles are warm or smoke blocks your primary escape route, use your second way out. Do not open doors that are warm to the touch.
- If you need to escape through heavy smoke, get low and go under the smoke to your exit, and close the doors behind you.
- If smoke, heat or flames block your exit routes, stay in the room with doors closed. Place a wet towel under the door and call the fire department or 911.
- If you are trapped inside a room, open a window and wave a brightly colored cloth or flashlight to signal for help.
- Once you are outside, go to your meeting place and then send one person to call the fire department.