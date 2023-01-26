Woman arrested in murder of 75-year-old man near Baltimore care center

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested 35-year-old Obiageriaku Iheanacho in connection with the murder of a 75-year-old man at a Baltimore care center last year.

The incident was first reported on May 18, 2022, when Northeast District patrol officers received a complaint of an assault in the 5000 block of Frankford Road, police aaid.

The victim, 75-year-old Ellsworth Johnson-Bey, was knocked down and severely injured. He was taken to hospital, where he was admitted with a broken hip.

However, Ellsworth Johnson-Bey succumbed to his injuries on September 5, 2022. An autopsy was conducted, and the Medical Examiners' Office declared the death a homicide on January 12, 2023.

On January 19, 2023, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Iheanacho. They arrested Iheanacho on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the 4900 block of Hazelwood Avenue, without incident.

Iheanacho has been taken to Central Booking Intake Facility, and is charged with 2nd degree murder, and 1st and 2nd degree assault charges.