Woman arrested, charged in fatal stabbing in North Baltimore

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man on Wednesday in North Baltimore.

Baltimore police said they arrested 35-year-old Chanel Ervin of Baltimore on Thursday.

Ervin is accused of stabbing 49-year-old Royal Foster on Wednesday evening in the 5200 block of York Road.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the location, where they found Foster suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ervin was taken into custody and transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where she was later charged with first-degree murder, a police statement said.