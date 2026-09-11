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Woman arrested, charged in fatal stabbing in North Baltimore

By Bryan Lynn

/ CBS Baltimore

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Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man on Wednesday in North Baltimore. 

Baltimore police said they arrested 35-year-old Chanel Ervin of Baltimore on Thursday. 

Ervin is accused of stabbing 49-year-old Royal Foster on Wednesday evening in the 5200 block of York Road.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the location, where they found Foster suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ervin was taken into custody and transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where she was later charged with first-degree murder, a police statement said. 

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