Man dies after being stabbed in North Baltimore, police say

A man died Wednesday evening after he was stabbed in North Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 5200 block of York Road near Notre Dame Lane, where they found a 48-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baltimore police have responded to 204 homicides in 2026, compared to 221 at this point in 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.