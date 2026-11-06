Woman stabbed to death in Northeast Baltimore, police say

A woman was stabbed to death on Friday morning in Northeast Baltimore, according to police.

Officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital around 8 a.m. on a report of a stabbing, said a statement by the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

When officers arrived at the scene, they found doctors treating an adult woman for stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, the statement said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.