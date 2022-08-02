Watch CBS News
Woman, 19, killed in Reisterstown crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash Sunday night in Reisterstown, Baltimore County Police said. 

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to Greenspring Avenue near Tufton Avenue for a reported crash. There, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to an area hospital, police said. 

The woman, identified as Catherine Pratt, was pronounced dead Monday, police said. 

Investigators believe Pratt was driving a Kia Sorento north on Greenspring when it left the roadway and hit a fence before stopping in a field. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

First published on August 2, 2022 / 3:23 PM

