Woman, 19, killed in Reisterstown crash

BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash Sunday night in Reisterstown, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to Greenspring Avenue near Tufton Avenue for a reported crash. There, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to an area hospital, police said.

The woman, identified as Catherine Pratt, was pronounced dead Monday, police said.

Investigators believe Pratt was driving a Kia Sorento north on Greenspring when it left the roadway and hit a fence before stopping in a field.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.