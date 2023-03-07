Watch CBS News
WJZ to be media sponsor of inaugural UNCF Baltimore Mayor's Masked Ball in May

BALTIMORE - The United Negro College Fund and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will host the inaugural UNCF Baltimore Mayor's Masked Ball, with WJZ as the media sponsor of the event.

The ball will be held on May 6 at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor.

The inaugural UNCF Baltimore Mayor's Masked Ball is a premier fundraising gala and major social event focusing on raising awareness of the needs and benefits of a college education, the students UNCF serves, and the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities.

The inaugural UNCF Baltimore Mayor's Masked Ball will be hosted by honorary Chairs, Dr. David Wilson, Morgan State University President; Dr. Anthony Jenkins, Coppin State University President; a diverse group of corporate sponsors, local businesses and professional organizations.

The ball is attended by civic leaders, alumni, dignitaries, volunteers and friends of UNCF. 

"I'm thrilled to join Mayor Scott to bring the Mayor's Masked Ball to the great city of Baltimore," said Harry Christian III, development director, UNCF. "I commend Mayor Scott and the City of Baltimore for your unwavering commitment and support to UNCF and our mission to invest in students of color to help make better futures for us all."

First published on March 7, 2023 / 5:15 PM

