WJZ & The Baltimore Banner host hundreds of City Springs students for premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BALTIMORE-- 500 excited students from City Springs Elementary and Middle School have just arrived to the Senate Theatre for a special premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The special field trip was made possible through a collaboration between WJZ and The Baltimore Banner. The event includes the premiere, concessions and inspirational messages from from WJZ talent, The Baltimore Banner, and Ravens players.

The premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be an experience teachers like Wyatt Oroke hope will be not only be memorable, but also an opportunity for conversations in the classrooms.

"Representation is great," Oroke said. "Seeing themselves as kings and queens and rulers and superheroes is amazing. Having access to those images is equally as important."

Through community partnerships, the goal is to support positive narratives and experiences for Baltimore's future generation.

"We believe that education is fundamental to strengthening, uniting and inspiring our communities," said Andre Jones, head of People Culture and Diversity at the Baltimore Banner.