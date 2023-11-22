WJZ Exclusive: Mother of man found guilty in killing of 91-year-old man speaks out

BALTIMORE -- A day after her son's conviction, Gary Parrish's mother is breaking her silence exclusively with WJZ.

A jury found Parrish guilty of second-degree murder Tuesday in the 2021 death of Norman Albert Sr. The 91-year-old was found dead inside his home.

Over Zoom, Alice Saylor said she's still coming to grips her son has been found guilty of murder.

Shortly after learning the verdict Tuesday, Albert Sr.'s son, Norman Albert Jr., told WJZ he felt some relief.

"He's always going to be in my memories and my thoughts. I hope the good Lord is always with my dad. It wasn't right what Parrish]did to him," Albert Jr. said.

The verdict came after four days of testimony, where prosecutors honed in on the evidence: footprints found at Albert Sr.'s home and that his blood was found on Parrish's shoes.

Parrish's public defender, Coriolanus Ferrusi, tried to discredit the evidence. He also didn't call up any defense witnesses.

Saylor said that was a mistake.

"Before the trial, I said someone has to say something for Gary's side. Someone has to testify, I will testify, I gave Ferrusi a list of people that will testify," she said. "I said at least let him testify...he needs to get his story out there."

Saylor claims Parrish was sleeping on her couch when Albert Sr. was killed. She tells WJZ after talking with Parrish Tuesday, he told her he plans to file for a new trial.

If it's granted, she wants to take the stand.

"If I need to prove it, I need to prove it. I'll do everything I can to prove it and to get the right person behind bars for the rest of his life," Saylor said.

We reached out to Ferrusi, but have not heard back. After the jury handed down the verdict, Ferrusi declined to comment.

For now, Parrish's sentencing is still scheduled for Feb. 12, 2024.