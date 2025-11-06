Baltimore transportation officials announce winter weather preparedness plans

Baltimore leaders and transportation officials are expected to share information about the city's winter weather preparedness plans on Thursday.

The announcement comes as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting warmer-than-average temperatures in the U.S. this winter.

2024 winter season

During the 2024-25 winter season, Baltimore began its Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert Season on Nov. 15, 2024. The measure ensures that vulnerable populations have resources during cold weather days.

The official Code Blue Alert is activated when wind chills drop below 13 degrees or dangerous temperatures are in the forecast.

The alert aims to reduce hypothermia and cold-weather deaths. During the alert, city agencies distribute meals to older adults, provide home weatherization services, increase capacity at homeless shelters and complete other outreach efforts.

The previous Extreme Cold season lasted through March 15, 2025.

Cold weather deaths

A total of 67 cold-related deaths were reported during the previous winter season, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Baltimore saw 21 cold-related deaths, while Baltimore County saw 8, and Anne Arundel County saw 4. Most of those deaths were reported in adults 45 and older.

During the 2023-24 winter season, Maryland reported 70 cold-related deaths compared to 45 in 2022 and 52 in 2021.