Winning weekend weather continues in Maryland Sunday

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

Another beautiful day is in store on this Sunday - and it doesn't end there as we start June on Monday.

Sunshine continues Sunday

High pressure is in control today, keeping our weather pattern quiet for another day. A northerly wind to start the day will keep temperatures just shy of seasonal norms this afternoon. However, after the cooler start to the day, we will end up warmer than Saturday.

High temperatures warm into the mid-70s to low 80s. Today will be less breezy, as well.

Early June outlook

Tonight, a system will start moving through, producing an isolated shower or two overnight as temperatures cool into the 50s.

Another low-end shower chance comes on Monday with a few isolated showers possible however, most spots stay dry to start June.

While Tuesday's rain chance is slightly higher, it won't be by much. Spotty showers move through during the afternoon. Rain appears to be light during all three rain chances tonight, Monday and on Tuesday.

Overall, we stay pretty quiet throughout the week with more sunshine than clouds. High temperatures this week range from the mid-70s to low 80s through Thursday.

Low humidity continues into at least the end of the week.

Temperatures and rain potential head up by the weekend. We're still a few days out so stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather team for the lates updates.