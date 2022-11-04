Windsor Mill man shoots wife, locks himself in home with gun to head, charging documents say

BALTIMORE -- A 60-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he shot his wife and then locked himself in his home in Windsor Mill, according to Baltimore County Police.

A 911 caller told police around 9:30 p.m. that they heard a woman screaming and crying before they heard a loud "pop," according to charging documents.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Carnaby Drive, where they found Johnson in the doorway of his home with a gun to his head, the charging documents said. The officers saw his wife, Carl Johnson, inside the house bleeding.

Vaughn Johnson then allegedly moved further into the house, which gave his wife the opportunity to flee the home.

Police spent hours trying to getting Johnson to come out of the house.

Carl Johnson was shot in the hand and stomach. She was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where she is in stable condition, according to police.

Vaughn Johnson eventually left the home and surrendered without incident. It's unclear how long he stayed inside the house.

"It was crazy. Helicopters everywhere police everywhere, snipers," neighbor Jordan told WJZ

Carl Johnson told officers her husband had been drinking and they got into an argument, according to the documents. Vaughn Johnson allegedly pulled out a handgun, said "I love you babe," and shot her.

The victim told police she didn't even know her husband had a gun, the charging documents said.

In an interview at Baltimore County Police Headquarters, Vaughn Johnson allegedly told police he found the semiautomatic handgun about five years ago on a remodeling job.

Police said he was not legally allowed to own a gun because he is a convicted felon.

The documents say Vaughn told police his wife was "giving him a hard time over the phone and as soon as he came home, she started asking him about paying the bills."

Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder and gun-related charges.

The standoff put the normally quiet community on lockdown.

"Cops came from everywhere," a neighbor said. "It was chaos out here. No one could come outside. All the guns were aimed at the man's house until he came out the door."

A neighbor told WJZ she was scared as she watched the incident unfold from her window.

"The police was on the intercom asking the man to come out several times," the neighbor said.