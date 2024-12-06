A Baltimore recycling plant had 4 fires in the past 5 years. Here's how the latest fire impacted the community.

BALTIMORE -- Camp Small, a wood recycling plant in Baltimore that was the scene of a massive fire Thursday had three previous fires in the past five years, according to data reviewed by CBS News.

The most recent fire started on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 5 in a storage area that was stacked with trees and logs. The fire burned overnight and prompted the shutdown of I-83 and the closure of three nearby schools.

Camp Small is a zero-waste recycling facility in Baltimore's Woodberry neighborhood that is run by the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks.

According to their website, city crews and contractors bring logs, chips and brush to the five-acre facility every day for processing. Residents can also visit the facility to buy firewood, mulch, lumber and furniture.

Thursday's fire spread quickly due to strong winds that continued overnight into the morning. The fire was first reported around 5:10 p.m. Thursday night, and on Friday afternoon, officials said the fire was contained but could continue to smolder for several days.

Previous Fires

In the past five years, there have been at least three other fires at Camp Small, all of which were listed as "high priority," according to 911 call history.

The previous fires took place on Dec. 1, 2018, Sept. 3, 2023, and Oct. 8, 2023. The 2023 fires along with the recent one on Dec. 5, 2024, all occurred while drought conditions were present in Baltimore County, according to data reviewed by CBS News.

In September and October 2023, there were moderate drought conditions, while this year severe drought conditions were reported.

The Northeastern U.S. region has been experiencing ongoing drought conditions since mid-October. In early November, around 53% of Maryland was under a severe drought and 4% was under an extreme drought.

Drought conditions can sometimes lead to Red Flag Warnings, which signal an elevated risk of fire. A Red Flag Warning was in effect for Maryland on November 8, though it only lasted the day, and the warning has not since been reactivated.

Air Quality Impact

According to NASA satellite data, the Camp Small fire was the most intense in the U.S. on Thursday, so it's not surprising that the blaze impacted air quality in the area.

According to CBS News, recent research shows fires of that intensity are comparable to an actively burning wildfire due to the amount of combustible materials fueling the flames.

According to the Baltimore City 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan, Camp Small received 8,500 tons of material in 2021 and about 2,100 tons was repurposed for wood chips and another 1,300 tons was repurposed for logs.

Camp Small is the only waste processing facility operated by the City of Baltimore, according to the plan.